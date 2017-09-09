Paris Saint-Germain could have snagged Naby Keita for a fraction of the

France’s Journal du Dimanche confirms that the Guinean international, who will move to Anfield at the end of this season after signing with the Reds, was available for as little as €0.5 million in 2014, but was rejected by a number of Ligue 1 sides, when Keita was coming off a decent campaign in Ligue 2 with Istres.

Working as Red Bull’s sporting director, Gerard Houllier secured Keita’s move to their Austrian team (RB Salzburg) for €1.5 million.

After he played well there, Keita moved to RB Leipzig

for 15 million, but not before PSG could send a team of scouts to try to pry him away. Chances are, PSG could have got Keita before he entered Leipzig's orbit, possible making this Houllier's last big hand to Liverpool!

Keita scored eight goals last season for Leipzig, and recently smashed in a wondergoal that had