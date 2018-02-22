PSG could move for Paratici and Marotta
24 March at 10:30French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up moves for Juventus executives Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta.
The two men have played a crucial role in bringing about the success of the Old Lady in recent times. They've helped the bianconeri win the Scudetto for six consecutive consecutive seasons and the club is on track to win a record seventh one this season. Under their tutelage, Juventus has also reached the Champions League final twice.
Tuttosport writes that with contracts at Juventus of both Marotta and Paratici set to expire in the month of June, PSG see them as executives who can take the club forward.
Marotta is being eyed up by the FIGC and by some other top clubs and Paratici was approached by Barcelona and AC Milan not too while ago. PSG want to make them a part of their big project.
While Juventus have already agreed the extensions, it is not done and dusted yet.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
