Psg defender agrees Juventus terms as Tottenham move put on hold
25 August at 13:00Psg defender Serge Aurier is said to have agreed personal terms with Juventus. According to today’s edition of L’Euqipe (via ilbianconero) the Cote d’Ivoire International has given his green light to move to Juventus.
The bianconeri, however, can’t complete his signing because they have already filled their two spots for non-EU players. That’s why the Serie A giants are looking for another Serie A club that can sign Aurier on a temporary deal before sealing his transfer at the end of next season.
The French paper also reports Aurier’s Tottenham move has been put on hold.
The Cote d’Ivoire International, in fact, is struggling to get a work permit in England as he had his visa revoked by the British authorities. In September Aurier was found guilty of elbowing a police officer in France and was sentenced to two months in prison.
Given Spurs’ struggles to close a deal for Aurier, Juventus are willing to sign the 23-year-old although the bianconeri will need to find a parent club that can sign the player on loan for the 2016/17 campaign.
