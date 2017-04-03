Blaise Matuidi was not happy about his exclusion from the starting lineup Paris Saint Germain in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue against Monaco. A key player for six years now in Paris, but he has not played for the fourth year in a row for this trophy. The suffering PSG midfielder could be considering the conclusion of his cycle in the capital.

It also believed by French newspaper Le Parisien

, which points a clear and sharp reference to his departure in June.

In light of the malaise Matuidi was also offered an unconvincing contract renewal (currently earns almost 800,000 EUR per month) by the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which strengthened the French national’s conviction that his time could be winding down. His contract expires in June of 2018, with some English clubs at the door and Juventus ready to return to the tables after repeated attempts last summer. Matuidi’s future now seems further away from Paris. Next April Matuidi turns 30, and this is probably his last chance to sign the last major contract of a great career.