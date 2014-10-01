PSG deny that Neymar is on his way out
23 December at 18:00PSG have denied that Brazilian star Neymar is on his way out.
President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was interviewed by a PSG fan last night, and said that there was “absolutely no chance” that the Brazilian move to Real Madrid.
The former Barcelona star jilted the Catalans for €222 million this summer, his release clause.
Though he has been very successful, Neymar has been linked with a departure for some time now, with rumours that he isn’t satisfied with the level of Ligue 1.
He has been involved in an altercation with team-mate Edinson Cavani over the right to take penalties, and there have since been reports that the rest of the dressing room is resentful at some of the privileges that the 25-year-old is being given, from his wages to an exemption from defending.
Real Madrid are in hot water right now, and see signing O Ney as a possibility, something to which both Florentino Perez and a number of players have hinted at of late.
A Doha, un fan du #PSG a posé une question à Nasser Al Khelaifi concernant un possible départ de #Neymar...
La réponse du président du PSG est catégorique avec un grand sourire en prime
