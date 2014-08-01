Angel Di Maria has dismissed reports linking him with a move to China. In an interview with

Paris Saint-Germain midfielderhas dismissed reports linking him with a move to China. In an interview with ESPN Argentina , the 28-year-old Argentine set the record straight after rumours emerged that he would be the next big name star to head to the Far-East.

He explained that; “I still have two years on my contract. My family is happy here. Of course, there were rumours. I will stay until the end of my contract. Everyone can think what they want. People can want to go to China, it is true that with all this money, it could attract people. But not in my case, I would prefer to stay here, to be happy here, and to reach my goal: to win the Champions League.”



It’s been a frustrating season for Di Maria in the French capital but coach Unai Emery is a huge admirer of the player and knows how important he could be to the team both domestically and in the Champions League were they face Barcelona in the last 16.



