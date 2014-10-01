PSG dilemma: Emery and Kluivert split over Arsenal, Chelsea target Rodriguez
21 December at 14:50
Are PSG really so interested in signing Swiss star Ricardo Rodriguez?
The international looks to be on his way out of Wolfsburg, who have flattered to deceive this season.
The 24-year-old is considered one of Europe's foremost full-backs, and has been linked with big clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea in recent times.
Rodriguez is very much in PSG coach Unai Emery's sights, with the current crop of Maxwell and Layvin Kurzawa injured.
L’Equipe (via the excellent GFFN) are reporting, however, that one key man at the Parc doesn't agree with Emery: director of sport Patrick Kluivert!
The two are set to discuss things further, but it looks like this double swoop for Wolfsburg's crown jewels (Julian Draxler is having second thoughts, and is considering Arsenal) isn't such a slam dunk after all.
A powerful runner with an eye for goal, the Swiss international has netted 15 Bundesliga goals and made 18 assists since 2013, though he's been weighed down by injuries of late, starting only 23 games last season.
