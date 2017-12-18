PSG director starts war of words with Real Madrid over Neymar
20 December at 10:40Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has suggested Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's attempts to lure Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu risk unsettling Cristiano Ronaldo.
After Madrid star Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, Perez said that PSG's Neymar would have a better chance of winning the award if he were playing for the Spanish side. Speaking with Le Parisien, the first time he has granted an interview with the French media since his arrival in Paris in June, Henrique addressed Perez's comments.
He said: "Talking about a player from another club on the same day Cristiano Ronaldo picked up his fifth Ballon d'Or was not very nice for his own player..."
But Henrique, who said he is very happy with Neymar's first few months in Paris, was unequivocal about the lack of truth in speculation he could already be working on a future move to Madrid.
Asked about the Madrid rumours, he said: "No. Because Neymar is happy. He loves the club and is doing very well here. It is not a question of money, it is a question of stability. Neymar has accepted our vision. He is very ambitious and PSG offered him the space to work on these ambitions."
