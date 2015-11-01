Neymar won’t be leaving Paris Saint-Germain,

The Brazilian has been repeatedly linked to a move to the Spanish capital, with reports of his entourage planning for a transfer at the end of the season, and his father even acquiring a house in Madrid, in the same neighbourhood as fellow Selecao star Marcelo.

Yet speaking to Cadena Ser, Luis Fernandez claimed that he would “stake my life on him not joining Real Madrid.”

Fernandez has both played for PSG and Coached the club on two occasions (1994-1996, 2000-2003), as well as currently running the Parisians’ youth setup.

“He has shown that he loves playing here. If PSG signed Neymar and Mbappe’, it was so that they could stay, not leave.

“Neymar is a game changer. When you see him play, you don’t think that he wants to leave. He is convinced that he is happy here, and that he wants to succeed here.”

The 25-year-old has already scored 27 goals in all comps for the Parisians, and has already made fourteen assists, too.