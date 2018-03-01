Psg dressing room ‘sick and tired’ of Neymar’s Real Madrid speculations
01 March at 18:45Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has revealed that PSG players are 'sick' and 'tired' of rumors linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid.
Neymar sealed what was a shocking world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. He has impressed since joining, finding the back of the net 28 times in all competitions. Despite that, rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid have been strife.
The 22-year-old Kimpembe has revealed the fact that PSG players are 'sick and tired' about listening to rumors linking Neymar with a move away from PSG to Real Madrid. Kimpembe told Mundo Deportivo: "Neymar over here, Neymar over there."
"I don't know what to say, really. If you lose him, you lose him and that's it. The coach will call up the other players. It hurts us that he cannot be with us and he is an important player for the team. We are all hurt, we need to qualify for the team because that comes first."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
