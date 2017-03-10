Unai Emery. The Spanish tactician has been heavily criticised after his side squandered a four goal aggregate advantage in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 against Barcelona on Wednesday, but his boss has come out in his defence today.

After a week that he will want to forget, Paris Saint-Germain supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifa has been speaking to Le Parisien about the future of coach. The Spanish tactician has been heavily criticised after his side squandered a four goal aggregate advantage in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 against Barcelona on Wednesday, but his boss has come out in his defence today.

Al-Khelaifa told the journal that; “Ever since he arrived, Emery has worked incredibly hard every day to help this team forward. We have to learn from this defeat and not let emotion dictate our actions.”



He continued by explaining that; “I have had some long talks with the coach in the past few days. Unai has a lot of quality and we believe in him. He has my full support and that of everybody else. We will discuss what changes we need during the pre-season. Everybody said he was the best coach in the world after the first leg. He has not all of a sudden become the worst coach now. Let's be serious, we have important goals ahead of us. We all have to turn our focus toward our remaining goals now."

