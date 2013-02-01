PSG, Emery: 'Real-Neymar? He will be the best in the world but...'

PSG coach Unai Emery spoke about Neymar's future in an interview with the press, here is what he had to say on the matter: " Real Madrid's interest in Neymar? He will be the best player in the world and he will surely become the best here at PSG". Real Madrid have been struggling of late as rumors have been linking the Brazilian star to los Blancos. As Emery confirmed, Neymar will be staying put for the time being as he is a crucial player within their team. Let's not forget that PSG dished out 222 million euros to get him from FC Barcelona this past summer.



Neymar has appeared in 23 games for PSG in 2017-18 to date as he scored an impressive 24 goals and added 14 assists on the season. Once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire (or slow down considerably), then Neymar will likely be crowned as the best player in the world of football by the pundits...