Psg, Emery: "Neymar to Real Madrid? Ask Florentino..."
16 March at 21:05Neymar moved to PSG from FC Barcelona last summer for a 222 million euros transfer fee. The Brazilian has been doing very well for his new club but there have been many rumors linking him to a Real Madrid summer move. Here is what PSG coach Unai Emery had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (via Mundo Deportivo):
"Neymar to Real Madrid? I don't know anything about this. Ask Florentino Perez about these rumors since I don't know anything. What I do know is that PSG have a strong and serious project and Neymar is certainly part of this project going forward".
Neymar's father did recently state that his son will continue playing for PSG. Neymar is currently injured as he is recuperating in Brazil for the time being. There have been reports that Perez did meet with Neymar's father in Brazil recently but even so, these are just rumors at the moment. Time will tell as Neymar is certainly very high on Perez' wish-list...
