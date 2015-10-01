PSG, Emery: 'We are still looking for another striker'

As PSG are set to take on Bastia in the French cup, Unai Emery spoke a little bit about the January transfer market, here is what he had to say to the press on the matter : " It is very difficult to find players who can change an entire team. I am very happy that we have signed Julian Draxler and Lo Celso but we are still looking to add another striker to our roster".



Draxler transferred from Wolfsburg to PSG earlier this week in a move that saw Emery's club dish out approximately 40 million euros (with bonuses) for the young German international.



Both Draxler and Lo Celso have made their unofficial PSG debuts a few days ago as PSG faced Tunisian side Club Africain in an international friendly game. In the end, PSG won the game by a 3-0 score line thanks to goals from Nkunku, Di Maria and Augustin.



PSG are currently third in the Ligue 1 standings as they are trying to catch up to Mario Balotelli's Nice.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)