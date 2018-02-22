Juventus Coach Max Allegri may well have found himself a new potential employer: Paris Saint-Germain!

Recent reports indicated rather clearly that Coach Unai Emery would be mincemeat if his side failed to at least make the Champions League semi-finals this season.

The Spaniard’s side fell rather short of the objective, being skittled 5-2 on aggregated by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, very likely ending his tenure in the French capital.

Recent reports indicated that sporting director Antero Henrique has already tried to replace Emery twice, and Allegri is very much liked by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Italian has occasionally hinted that he’d like a new challenge, with the likes of Chelsea being lined up as potential suitors for his services. His name has been linked to Arsenal in the past, though not in the recent troubles which see Carlo Ancelotti being touted as the under-fire Arsene Wenger’s successor.

Allegri has the kind of European pedigree that many European clubs would like, and PSG could well be asking for him come the summer.