Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique have flown to Brazil to visit Neymar.Al-Khelaifi, 44, and Henrique, 49, have travelled to South America to check up on their €222 million summer signing as he continues to recover from surgery on a fractured right metatarsal in his right foot.Al Khelaifi and Henrique arrived in Brazil on Monday and will stay there for a few days in order to meet with Neymar, according to both sources, while a visit to the 26-year-old's foundation has also been planned.And Neymar took to social media with pictures and a message on Instagram, writing: "Visit of the day for @neymarjr! Thanks @psg."PSG's Champions League round-of-16 exit to Real Madrid last week has created fresh speculation that Neymar will leave the Ligue 1 leaders this summer. While in Brazil, Al-Khelaifi and Henrique are expected to discuss a plan of action for next season with Neymar.