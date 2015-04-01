After so much heartache and tragedy in recent times, Paris is a city in celebration today after Neymar joined PSG for a world record £199M. Fans have been sent into frenzy after news yesterday that a deal had been agreed between the French side and Barcelona and supporters flocked to the club’s superstore to get their hands on a replica jersey.



According to Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson, people were prepared to pay £140.00 to be the first to adorn the famous name on their own backs despite the jersey’s now being available online for a much more competitive £85.00.