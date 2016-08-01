PSG football director says Mbappe has Real Madrid and Man City 'in his head'
16 August at 15:00Paris Saint-Germain football director Luis Fernandez says that teenage sensation and Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has Real Madrid, Man City and his own club ‘in his head’, according to local news outlet Manchester Evening News.
PSG, City and Madrid have made it no secret that they wish to snap up the French international, but they all will have to shell out to up £200m if they wish to do so.
Fernandez said “Mbappé is very complicated. On Sunday he did not play, but the PSG now with Neymar should look for outgoings like Jesse, Ben Arfa, Aurier, Matuidi, Krychowiak…they have to leave to give us options to sign.
“Mbappé had three teams in the head: Madrid, PSG and City. He must make a decision taking into account the World Cup.
“But it could be that he stays one more year in Monaco to follow his progression. It would not hurt to stay.”
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
