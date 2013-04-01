Blaise Matuidi claims that there “discussions” about a move to Juventus this summer.

The PSG star claims that he spoke to both the club, his agent and new Coach Unai Emery, but that he “hesitated” at one point.

The 29-year-old has previously admitted about

PSG never truly forgave the Bianconeri for “poaching” Kingsley Coman from them back in 2014, and were peeved when the Old Lady seemed to be trying to do the same thing with Nanitomo Ikone this summer.

In speaking about this summer, the French international said that “there were discussions”.

“There was interest,” he told the

“I wanted to know what the coaching situation was, since PSG had made a change.

“As soon as I spoke with him [Unai Emery], it was pretty clear. We had to handle certain things with the owners.

“Honestly, I hesitated at one point.

“I am very happy to be at PSG. It’s all in the past and I’m proud of being at this club.

“I hope to wear these colours for as long as possible”.