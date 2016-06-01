Barcelona have been linked to another PSG star:

The former Monaco man is seen as a replacement for Lucas Digne, who joined Barca two seasons ago, only to struggle for form and starting time.

Kurzawa has actually changed agents, according to Sport, and has now hired Moussa Sissoko. Sport write in fact that the French international was recently offered to the Catalans.

Barca’s defence is ageing, but recently managed to off Javier Mascherano. The Blaugrana signed Nelson Semedo last summer, but need more names in order to credibly rebuild their squad.

The 25-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining in 2015 for

PSG need to offload €80 million’s worth of players by next year, so as to respect Financial Fair Play regulations.

€25 million. Though he has already racked up five goals and two assists this season in all competitions, the Frenchman was long stuck behind Maxwell in the pecking order at left-back.