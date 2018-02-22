Bad news for PSG: it appears that Milan have already held talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Parisians are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, and reports indicate that agent Mino Raiola wants to bring his goalkeeper to a new, and bigger reality.

The meeting, the Corriere dello Sport claims, included Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli. They told the 19-year-old that he isn’t going anywhere, having renewed his deal with the Rossoneri last summer.

Back then, the PSG and Manchester United target had initially refused to sign a new deal, but came back around towards the middle of the summer.

This is bad news for PSG, who aren’t convinced by incumbents Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola.

Donnarumma will travel to London tonight, and was bullish about the Rossoneri’s chances:

"We can still do it -- Arsenal are strange and open -- they are capable of beating you 4-0 and then conceding just as many at home," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We've got the advantage of knowing we messed up the first leg and now we know what we've got to do.