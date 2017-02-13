Edinson Cavani has revealed that he went to visit Atletico Madrid last summer, but that he never wanted to leave current club PSG.

“I know of Atletico Madrid’s interest, but I’ve always thought, as a professional, that one has to respect both the contract and the team,” the Uruguayan star

“That’s what the situation was back then, that’s what it is now”.

The 29-year-old has had a heck of a season, netting 25 Ligue 1 goals and helping PSG keep in touch with leaders Monaco.

Things weren’t going so smoothly in the summer, though, with talk that Cavani wasn’t so sold on the Parisian side, and the Champions League contenders having doubts about him.

“I went to Madrid with my family, and Atletico made a nice gesture towards us. We were invited to supper, I couldn’t say no out of good manners, and I was very grateful.

“My intentions are always to stay in Paris. The club sees things in the same way and we’ve spoken about it. The two sides have reached an understanding, we’re down to the final details.

Cavani was being chased by a number of clubs,