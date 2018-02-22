Paris Saint-Germain look to have taken the lead in the race to land Malcom, according to France Football.

The Brazilian winger - who plies his trade at Bordeaux - has been in sensational form this season, and has attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The scorer of nine Ligue 1 goals and provider of six assists, the young star is valued at

million by his club.

FF claim that Antero Henrique, PSG’s sporting director, has an advantage: his close relationship with Malcom’s agency, Elenko Sports. Henrique worked at Porto before moving to France, where he developed a huge network of contacts in South America, from where Portuguese clubs are known to recruit many players.

Malcom has also been chased by Bayern Munich, and his Coach, Gustavo Poyet, recently revealed that his club was expecting to lose him:

“We must prepare for this because sooner or later he will leave.”

€50“He is a special player who can win matches on his own. He is often double-marked because his talent is that special, and in January we were nervous because we almost lost him to the Premier League.”