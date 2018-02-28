PSG have met with Real Madrid-linked Courtois, but...
01 March at 13:45Thibaut Courtois has provided us with another huge twist: he’s recently met with PSG, according to reliable Belgian outlet RTBF!
The Diables Rouges goalkeeper has been linked to a move away to Real Madrid, and was recently critical of Coach Antonio Conte for taking off Eden Hazard in a recent 2-1 Premier League loss to Manchester United.
Yet the news isn’t as good as PSG fans think it is: according to his father, Thierry, the 25-year-old “was insistent about the lack of a winning culture at PSG.”
"The Parisians haven't had success in the biggest competitions. Their DNA isn't like that of the other major European clubs, and that frightens him. Thibaut wants guarantees that the club has that kind of ambition."
Could this also be a dig at Chelsea, who weren’t in the running for the jug-eared trophy last year, and drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona recently, making qualification to the quarter-finals of this season’s edition an uphill task.
