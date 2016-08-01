PSG have their eyes on Arsenal: Ozil, Sanchez and Wenger being targeted

PSG want to improve their current roster and this is why they are targeting many important players for next season. According to the Guardian, PSG have their eyes on a few Arsenal stars who's futures with the club are in heavy doubt. We are talking about Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez as well as head coach Arsene Wenger.



Arsenal were said to be very interested in renewing both Ozil's and Sanchez' contracts but talks have failed to produce anything major between the involved parties. As their futures remain in doubt, PSG are ready to pounce on the occasion. They also have interest in Wenger too as Emery's PSG are not doing incredibly well for the French champions recent standards.



PSG are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings as they are three points off first placed Monaco. They also have to watch out behind them as Balotelli's Nice are only three points back with a game in hand.