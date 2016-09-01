PSG hijack Man Utd’s bid for Benfica promise

Just a few days ago Manchester United were linked with signing Benfica promise Goncalo Guedes. The player said his goodbyes to his Benfica teammates last week-end and after a meeting between the Portuguese club’s President and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes in London, the Red Devils were thought to be just a few signings away from completing the transfer of the highly rated Portuguese promise.



PSG, however, have hijacked Manchester United’s bid for the promising striker and are now set to complete the signing of the 20-year-old striker for € 30 million.



Benfica’s boss Rui Vitoria has confirmed that the player will be joining the Ligue1 giants.

“It was inevitable to see Guedes leave. Gongalo has been brilliant in the first part of the season and he has attracted the interest of the best European clubs. We can’t hide our players. Benfica are a club know everywhere around the world but in economical terms with can’t complete with Europe’s biggest clubs.”



“If you know this club you know that we have a great academy with players ready to replace those we sell.”

