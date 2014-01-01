The Times claims that Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert has targeted Spurs midfield ace Dele Alli and Liverpool’s Adam Lallana as his main summer reinforcements.



The journal understands that the former Dutch international is confident he can complete the audacious summer-swoop for two of English football’s brightest stars. Reports also suggest that Kluivert has been gauging opinion amongst other Premier League players to see if they believe the pair would be the right fit for the French champions.



Spurs star Alli has a host of big name clubs chasing his signature with Real Madrid already believed to be ready to meet the North London sides £50 million valuation for the player whilst their Spanish rivals Barcelona have been linked with a move for his England teammate Lallana.



Having already reaped the commercial benefits of having David Beckham at the club for a brief spell, Kluivert believes that bringing two more high-profile English players to the French capital would have similar benefits off the field for the French champions.