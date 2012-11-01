Marco Verratti’s ongoing transfer merry go round continues today, as reports out of Europe via Sports.es once again have PSG declared that the talented young Italian will stay. Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that Verratti will stay in Paris for some time, as they continue to structure a squad capable of powering on in both Ligue 1 and Champions League. The 24 year old midfielder is a consistent player in the PSG team, and his importance has never been understated by upper management.

The recent weeks have increasingly linked Barcelona with a move for Verratti, and the months prior strongly linked Juventus and Inter. Add to this the statements by Italy coach Ventura about Verratti needing more of a challenge than he faces at PSG, and the cyclical media attention from Italy that highlights his desire to eventually make a Serie A debut. Should Barca or Bayern slide into pole position for the Italy international, perhaps that debut could be delayed even further. For now though, it seems like PSG are keen to hold Verratti.