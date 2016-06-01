PSG are in the market for Chelsea surplus Michy Batshuayi, as well as Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke, according to the latest reports.

This morning’s edition of L’Equipe claims that the Parisian club is looking for a striker, and that Batshuayi fits the bill.

The 23-year-old Belgian international was an absolute star in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 17 goals for Olympique Marseille.

Jonathan Johnson of Sky Sports and ESPN relayed the information, later adding that the move looks “unlikely”, which may have something to do with Conte claiming of late that

L'Equipe report PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert has contacted Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi. Blues unwilling to discuss move. #CFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 13, 2017

PSG are trying to talk Chelsea into softening their stance on Batshuayi but a loan looks like best case scenario & is still unlikely. #CFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 13, 2017

Batshuayi has barely played this season in the Premier League, despite scoring a recent goal in EFL Cup action against Peterborough. The Brussels native wasn’t even started on Boxing Day, despite rival Diego Costa being suspended!

PSG desperately need a striker to act as alternate to Edinson Cavani, with Hatem Ben Arfa, Angel Di Maria, Lucas, Jese’ all unfit to play as pure strikers.

Batshuayi has an advantage: he is eligible to play in the Champions League.

There’s another big shocker, however Crystal Palace star