Le Parisien - always well informed on things like this - claim that the Liverpool Coach’s name has been mentioned a few times around the club, but is not a priority.

The Parisians are looking for a new Coach after Unai Emery failed to get them past the Champions League Round of 16 on two occasions, including an elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, 5-2 on aggregate.

The Ligue 1 leaders - who have a massive seventeen point lead over holders Monaco - are not satisfied with the Spaniard, whose deal is out in the summer, and who had a chance to get it extended by a year automatically, but only if he was able to reach the European last four.

Klopp has a deal with Liverpool until 2022, Le Parisien specify, making the whole thing rather complicated.

Other names, like that of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, have been named recently.