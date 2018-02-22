PSG interested in Jurgen Klopp
22 March at 13:00Jurgen Klopp is liked by Paris Saint-Germain, according to the latest reports from France.
Le Parisien - always well informed on things like this - claim that the Liverpool Coach’s name has been mentioned a few times around the club, but is not a priority.
The Parisians are looking for a new Coach after Unai Emery failed to get them past the Champions League Round of 16 on two occasions, including an elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, 5-2 on aggregate.
The Ligue 1 leaders - who have a massive seventeen point lead over holders Monaco - are not satisfied with the Spaniard, whose deal is out in the summer, and who had a chance to get it extended by a year automatically, but only if he was able to reach the European last four.
Klopp has a deal with Liverpool until 2022, Le Parisien specify, making the whole thing rather complicated.
Other names, like that of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, have been named recently.
Go to comments