PSG interested in Juve defender to replace Barca wannabe
04 May at 16:30PSG are tempted to make a summer bid for Stephan Lichtsteiner, according to the latest reports from Yahoo France (via Le10Sport).
The Swiss full-back has seen his playing time be eaten into at Juventus by Dani Alves, who shined on Wednesday night as Juventus overcame Monaco 2-0 in Champions League action.
Also chased by Inter last summer before the Bianconeri forbade him from leaving the J Stadium, the Swiss international is seen by PSG as an alternative to Serge Aurier, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United.
Aurier isn’t happy at being benched by Belgian international Thomas Meunier, nor indeed of the press publishing things about him that aren’t to his liking.
Lichtsteiner’s deal with the Bianconeri expires in the summer of 2018, and few other clubs have expressed a genuine interest for the moment.
PSG, for their part, sound like they’d rather keep Aurier, a recent report from Le10Sport indicating that Coach Unai Emery has changed his mind about the 24-year-old Ivorian.
