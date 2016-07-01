Unai Emery’s tenure at PSG is under threat, to say the least.

L’Equipe (via le10Sport) claim, in fact, that Arsenal target Max Allegri has ended up on the Ligue 1 champions’ shopping list.

The Italian Coach has done brilliantly in Turin, winning two Serie A titles and taking the Bianconeri to the Champions League final, the latter achievement having originally attracted Arsenal’s attention.

Since being acquired by QSI in 2011, PSG have failed to achieve in Europe, never really making inroads in the Champions League despite spending big on the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Lucas Moura and Thiago Silva.

Calciomercato had exclusively revealed recently that Allegri had told close friends that he would head to the Gunners next season.

Allegri has not had the smoothest time in Turin, getting into a spat with star defender Leonardo Bonucci, eventually suspending him for one game.

Emery was brought in to help turn PSG around, but the quality of the football has generally disappointed, the only turnaround coming when the Parisians beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.