Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Paulo Dybala

The Argentine hasn’t been in the best form recently, but began the current campaign by scoring 12 goals, and is seen as a star of the future by many. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both expressed an interest in recent times, while Premier League sides are known to favour the Argentine, too.

Recently interviewed on the matter, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi tartly answered:

“There are many good players in Serie A, not just Dybala. When we are interested in him, we will call Juventus.”

The Parisians like the 24-year-old, all right. According to Tuttosport, however, Juventus won’t let La Joya leave for anything.



What will La Joya decide, especially with his brother angling for a prestigious move?