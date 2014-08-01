PSG are interested in signing Nicolas Nkoulou of Torino,

The Parisian side is looking for a fourth defender, one to flank

The Ligue 1 leaders will be competing on numerous fronts this season, with a hot Champions League game coming up against Real Madrid.

Nkoulou was a star at Marseille for a while, but his form seemed to dip at Lyon, enabling Torino to snag him on a cheap season-long loan. He has massively bounced back this season.

The 27-year-old is seen as an untouchable in Turin, however, and the Granata have no intention of letting the Cameroon international go. They have the right to pick up his option at

Antero Henrique is known to be enthusiastic, however, and PSG have bigger financial means to bring to bear.

Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in case there’s an injury.€3.5 million, something which PSG can do nothing about.