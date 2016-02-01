PSG join AC Milan in race for Liverpool striker
05 March at 11:42AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge but The Mirror claims the Serie A giants are not the only club to have set their sights on the Englishman. The British tabloid claims that West Ham, Stoke City and PSG have also joined the race to sign the 27-year-old.
The Ligue1 giants, however, would prefer to initially land the transfer of the unhappy hit-man on loan as Sturridge has only played 14 Premier League games with season due to injuries and illness.
The former Man City and Chelsea striker was also dropped in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal because of a virus.
AC Milan would consider signing Sturridge on a permanent deal provided that they will manage to sell Carlos Bacca. The rossoneri financial problems, in fact, won’t allow them to have any transfer budget for the summer unless they sell a majority share in the club by the end of the season.
