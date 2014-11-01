PSG are set to rival Arsenal and Inter for Juventus star Juan Cuadrado,

​Speaking to TMW, transfer expert Niccoló Ceccarini said that Cuadrado will leave this summer if a “third attacker arrives”.

“He would have a lot less playing time, and he could leave.

“Juventus would ask for

25 million for him, at the very least”.

Recent reports indicated that Juventus had told Arsenal that they’d need at least

30m in order to land the 29-year-old, who scored three goals and made seven assists in all competitions last season.

that Cuadrado felt marginalized by the arrivals of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich, and Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina.Alessandro Lucci, in order to talk about the transfer of Matia Vecino. He also offered Cuadrado, who feels like he is being pushed out. Juventus are willing to let him go, but at the right price.