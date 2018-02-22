Another big name has entered the race for Toby Alderweireld: Paris Saint-Germain!

As claimed by the Telegraph, however, the Parisians are interested in the Belgian international, who could potentially get together with team-mate Thomas Meunier.

The Red Devil has a deal with Spurs which expires in June 2019, and Daniel Levy’s side is known for wanting at least €45 million for him.

The two teams get on well, especially since both Lucas and Serge Aurier moved to London from Paris.

Yet the price could be ramped up rather quickly: Alderweireld is one of the best defenders around right now, and the Spurs supremo is said to be “happy” about what appears to be an auction.

“The prospect of three clubs bidding for Alderweireld will please chairman Daniel Levy, as an auction would help push his price up,” the Telegraph writes.

“Levy is adamant that Tottenham will only sell players that manager Mauricio Pochettino will allow to leave, as was the case last summer with right-back Kyle Walker who joined Manchester City.”

The French side is interested in the Tottenham star, who has been pursued by the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.