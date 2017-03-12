PSG join Chelsea in race to sign Bayern Munich midfield star
13 March at 20:00Paris-Saint-Germain are considering signing Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal who is also a top transfer target of Chelsea as the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte is a long-time admirer of the former Juventus star.
Vidal, 29, has imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and it is no secret that Conte will do everything he can to reunite with the Chile International at Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Conte’s reunion plans, however, could be spoiled by PSG as the Chilean edition of AS reports that the Ligue1 giants want to sign Vidal in the summer.
PSG are planning another big shake-up after their humiliating elimination in the Champions League round of 16 and Vidal is one of the players the French club want to sign in order to fill the gap with the best European clubs.
Both Chelsea and PSG, however, will struggle to reach agreement with Bayern Munich as the Bavarians do not want to sell their midfield star.
