Another club has entered the race to sign Alex Sandro: Paris Saint-Germain!

Long linked to Chelsea, the 27-year-old was wanted by the Blues this summer, but no agreement could be reached with Juventus despite sums in the region of €60 million being offered.

PSG are looking for names on the left wing, where Layvin Kurzawa hasn’t completely taken over the role. Marcos Rojo has also been linked to the French capital, with reprots of a

35 million offer being readied emerging yesterday.

​Chelsea’s interest appears to have cooled in January, ironically when the Old Lady was ready to at least listen to offers, seeing as Sandro’s overall performances haven’t been amazing. He has picked himself up of late, however, recently netting in the Derby with Torino.

He recently spoke about the reported links, saying that

"My goal is to win everything with Juventus. Then the World Cup will come and I hope to deserve a call from the Selecao to play in Russia."

"I have never paid attention to the rumors about me. I have always remained focus on my work and my only thought has been of Juventus, with who I still have two years left on my contract. I feel good and satisfied."