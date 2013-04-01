PSG join Inter, Chelsea in auction for €40m Roma star
23 March at 13:35PSG are set to join Chelsea and Inter in the race for Kostas Manolas, the Gazzetta dello Sport write (via Le10Sport).
The Greek defender’s deal expires in 2018, and has been repeatedly linked to Inter in recent weeks, the Nerazzurri seeing him as the man to stabilise their defence.
He is currently considered one of the best defenders in Serie A.
The Greek international is one of the names being studied by the PSG’s directors, who see him as the man to replace David Luiz, who left for Chelsea last summer.
AS Roma are said to want at least €40 million for the Serie A star.
We had reported recently that Manolas was, in fact, a whole lot cheaper for Inter than PSG man Marquinhos, whose price was said to have reached the €60m mark.
A recent Gazzetta report indicated, in fact, that Manolas was to be recruited alongside Stef De Vrij of Lazio, with the Nerazzurri sacrificing Jeison Murillo.
@EdoDalmonte
