PSG are set to join Chelsea and Inter in the race for Kostas Manolas,

The Greek defender’s deal expires in 2018, and has been repeatedly linked to Inter in recent weeks, the Nerazzurri seeing him as the man to stabilise their defence.

He is currently considered one of the best defenders in Serie A.

The Greek international is one of the names being studied by the PSG’s directors, who see him as the man to replace David Luiz, who left for Chelsea last summer.

AS Roma are said to want at least €40 million for the Serie A star.

@EdoDalmonte