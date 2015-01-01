PSG join Man Utd in race to sign €60m Serie A star
16 May at 10:18PSG have reportedly joined Manchester United in race to sign Inter star Ivan Perisic who could be leaving Inter at the end of the season. According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, the nerazzurri may need to sell one of their stars in order to stick with the FFP guidelines and the Croat could be the big name leaving the San Siro in the summer.
José Mourinho is believed to have scouted Perisic a few months ago when the Special One was spotted in Croatia during the International break. Inter are reportedly open to sell the former Wolfsburg star for a fee between € 55 and € 60 million.
It has to be said that Inter were thought to be forced to sell one jewel of their crown last summer as well but eventually they managed to sell nobody spending big in the summer as well. Inter, however, did not solve their financial situation and it remains to be seen whether they will be forced to sell one of their big names at the end of the season.
Perisic, 28, has ten goals and nine assists in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He swapped Wolfsburg with Inter for € 19 million in summer 2015.
