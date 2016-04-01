Psg join Manchester clubs and Juve in chase for SMS

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a dominant force for Lazio this past season as many clubs have interest in him including Max Allegri's Juventus. The Bianconeri know that it won't be easy to sign the young Serbian midfielder as Claudio Lotito isn't easy to negotiate with. Other than Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United , PSG are also strongly interested in Milinkovic-Savic, this according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



He certainly won't come cheap as "SMS" is one of the most promising players in the entire Italian Serie A league. He has been in dominant form this season for Simone Inzaghi's team as he scored 7 goals and added 2 assists in 21 overall games so far in 2017-18. It will take a big offer but if one of these big clubs do eventually get him, they know that they will get a top end midfielder who can become one of the best around...