PSG join race €65m for Barcelona, Man Utd striking target
24 April at 14:00PSG are one of the main candidates to nab Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.
Tomorrow (Tuesday)’s edition of France Football (via Le10Sport) claims that PSG are interested in signing the Gabonese superstar, who has scored 27 Bundesliga goals this season and looks unstoppable.
The Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United target is wanted by just about every elite club out there, but PSG are also in the race.
Transfermarkt value him at €65 million.
“If Aubam wants to leave, we’ll sit around a table and talk about it,” CEO Hans-Koachim Watzke said recently.
“But, one more time, I have the feeling that this [PME wanting to leave] is not the case”.
Then again, Watzke had also said that he was “sure [that] Aubameyang would consider a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, any other club does not represent an alternative for him and we are not going to sell Aubameyang to Bayern Munich.”
Borussia themselves appear to be looking for an alternative, with Alexandre Lacazette one of them.
