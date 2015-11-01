PSG are one of the main candidates to nab Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

Tomorrow (Tuesday)’s

The

“If Aubam wants to leave, we’ll sit around a table and talk about it,” CEO Hans-Koachim Watzke said recently.

“But, one more time, I have the feeling that this [PME wanting to leave] is not the case”.

Then again, Watzke had also said that