According to Mercato365.com , Paris Saint-Germain have become the latest club to express an interest in Napoli full-back. The 26-year-old Algerian international has an uncertain future at the San Paolo and recent reports suggest that talks on a new deal at the southern Italian club have been put on hold.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already been linked with a summer move for a player he was anxious to try to bring in last August. Other top European sides such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the situation with interest.



Ghoulam’s ability to play either as part of a defensive trident, an attacking full-back or even in midfield makes him a valuable asset to any side. It had seemed as though all was well at his current employer but attention from elsewhere now looks to be turning the player’s head with a summer race to sign him looking to have started in earnest.