PSG join Real, Man United in Sessegnon sweepstakes
05 January at 17:20PSG are also interested in signing Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon.
According to the latest reports from the Mirror, sporting director Antero Henrique likes the young full-back, who has gone on to become a starter in the Championship.
He is also liked by Manchester United, City, Tottenham and even Real Madrid, who were reported to have entered the race of late as a potential replacement for Marcelo.
He is, according to the English daily, set to cost around €34 million.
Sessegnon is considered to be one of the most promising defenders coming up the English ranks, but the Cottagers have already dropped a number of encouraging hints through Coach Slavisa Jokanovic.
The Serbian Coach recently made it clear that the 17-year-old is getting regular playing time, something he may not find if he moves to a big club.
“I believe he’s a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he’s played more than 50 games, he’s 17, I know in the past in the last summer there’s been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us, a fantastic decision in my opinion.”
