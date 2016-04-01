CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that French giants Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Roma stopper Alisson over AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alisson has become one of the Serie A’s best goalkeepers this season and the 25-year-old is on his way to becoming one of the best in the world as well. He has taken over Wojciech Szczesny’s spot since the Pole left and Alisson has appeared in every single league game for the giallorossi this season.

CalcioMercato can reveal that PSG now see Alisson as their long-term goalkeeper, who could end up being more valuable than Gigi Donnarumma after the Brazilian plays the World Cup in the summer. It is said that PSG Director Antero Henrique has already been in contact with Roma to know about Alisson’s value and worth and is keen on signing him.

Liverpool did come in from Alisson, but Roma weren’t willing to let their star stopper leave. Real Madrid too have drawn links with the former Internacional man, but PSG now seem to be the favorites to sign Alisson. And Roma could be forced to sell if a big offer arrives.

