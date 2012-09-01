PSG: Kluivert confirms interest in Neymar

PSG director of sport Patrick Kluivert has released an interview with Mundo Deportivo to confirm his interest in Barcelona star Neymar who was linked with a move to PSG before he signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer.



The Brazilian has a € 250 million release clause included in his contract with the LaLiga giants. His current agreement with the club expires in June 2021.



​With Barcelona and PSG playing at the Parc des Princes tonight, Kluivert has also shared his thoughts on tonight’s Champions League showdown.



“It will be a very interesting night. We want to win both games. We know the first one is more important than the return game.”



As for Neymar, Kluivert confirmed: “It’s a great player, every club would like to sign him.”



​Neymar has ten goals and 17 assists in 28 games in all competitions so far this season. The Brazilian was also linked with a move to Manchester United in the past.

