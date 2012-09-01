PSG: Kluivert confirms interest in Neymar
14 February at 21:02PSG director of sport Patrick Kluivert has released an interview with Mundo Deportivo to confirm his interest in Barcelona star Neymar who was linked with a move to PSG before he signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer.
The Brazilian has a € 250 million release clause included in his contract with the LaLiga giants. His current agreement with the club expires in June 2021.
With Barcelona and PSG playing at the Parc des Princes tonight, Kluivert has also shared his thoughts on tonight’s Champions League showdown.
“It will be a very interesting night. We want to win both games. We know the first one is more important than the return game.”
As for Neymar, Kluivert confirmed: “It’s a great player, every club would like to sign him.”
Neymar has ten goals and 17 assists in 28 games in all competitions so far this season. The Brazilian was also linked with a move to Manchester United in the past.
