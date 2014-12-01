PSG: Kluivert heads to Lisbon to hijack Manchester United's bid for the "New Ronaldo"
23 January at 21:30
Reports from France state that Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert is heading to Lisbon to talk to striker Goncalo Guedes about a possible move to the French capital. The name will sound familiar to some, as this is the same player, dubbed the “New Ronaldo”, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.
The 20-year-old Benfica star has been out of form this season but Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho believes he can still get the best out of a player he sees as a raw talent who can be nurtured into one of Europe’s greats. Now it seems that he will have to act quickly as former Dutch playing legend Kluivert tries to steal a march by persuading Guedes his future would be best served at the Parc des Princes.
A product of the clubs renowned youth academy, Guedes has played over 40 times for the Lisbon giants but was left out of the side at the weekend as speculation over a January departure continues.
