Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert remained diplomatic after last night’s spectacular 4-0 win over Barcelona when he was asked about the possibility of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s arriving in the French capital.





Writing for ESPN FC, French football expert Jonathan Johnson has explained that speaking in the mixed zone after the game, the former Dutch international, when approached on the subject replied; “"Messi? Never say never, The football world might want that but I think Messi is currently happy in Barcelona. Am I going to try to sign him? I never said that. He is like Neymar, Messi is a player every team in the world would like to acquire."

Messi was virtually invisible on a dreadful night for the Catalan giants and failed to touch the ball in the opponent’s penalty area throughout the entire 90 minutes. His future, despite voices from the Camp Nou suggesting that he will commit his future to the Blaugrana, remains uncertain with the Parisian’s one of the few clubs around Europe who could afford to take the world’s greatest player.