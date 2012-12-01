French champions Paris Saint-Germain have told Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez that they will be making an offer for him in the summer and to continue to stall on a new deal at The Emirates.





Sporting Director Patrick Kluivert is a huge fan of the 28-year-old Chilean and The Mirror claims that the Parisians have already met the players representatives to express their desire to bring him across the English Channel next season. With just 12 months left on his existing deal with The Gunners, Sanchez is aware of big money offers being tabled in both China and France as he continues to stall on a new contract in North London.

Arsenal have offered the Chilean international £200,000 a-week if he commits to a new deal with the club but Chinese clubs willing to double that and PSG also willing to raise the stakes, it looks as though it will be difficult for boss Arsene Wenger to convince the player to stay despite recently stating that Sanchez was happy and would be signing an extension.